Second vaccination dry run only for a day

HYDERABAD

06 January 2021 23:38 IST

To be held at 1,200 sites across State tomorrow; 25 health staff assigned to each site

The second round of dry run of COVID-19 vaccination programme, which was scheduled to be conducted on January 7 and 8, will now be conducted only on one day — Friday, as clarified by senior officials of the Telangana Health department.

Simulation of the vaccination programme would be held at 1,200 sites across the State including teaching hospitals, district hospitals, Primary Health Centres and private hospitals. At each centre, 25 health staff would participate.

Vaccines will not be given during the drill. Other processes involved would be executed, such as checking the details of beneficiaries in Co-WIN software, administering a jab, and half hour observation of each beneficiary. The first dry run was held on January 2 at four centers in Hyderabad and three in Mahabubnagar.

