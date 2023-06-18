Second pump of Kaleshwaram P-9 completes wet run

June 18, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Trial run of the second pump of the Package-9 pump house of Kaleshwaram Project was conducted successfully in the early hours of Sunday near Malkapeta reservoir in Konaraopet mandal of Rajanna-Sircilla district. The pump house forms part of the link three of the project.

Engineers of the project as also those of the work agencies supervised the trial run of the 30 megawatt capacity pump to lift water for a height of 130 metres with a discharge capacity of 560 cusecs. Link three of the project carries water from Mid Manair reservoir to Upper Manair reservoir with the Malkapeta reservoir serving as storage facility in between.

Engineer-in-Chief of Kaleshwaram (Ramagundam unit) N. Venkateshwarlu stated that the trial run of the second pump was conducted for about an hour from 12.40 a.m. to 1.40 a.m., completing the wet run of the two pumps of the pump house. The first pump of the pump house was operated successfully on May 23.

Package-9 of Kaleshwaram project has one more pump house at Singasamudram equipped with two pumps of 2.25 megawatt capacity with a discharge of about 80 cusecs to lift water for another 57 metres height. The package has a total ayacut of 86,000 acres, including 13,086 acres existing ayacut under Upper Manair.

Apart from serving the new ayacut of over 60,000 acres ayacut, the package would also stabilise the existing ayacut which has stopped getting water for long.

Executive engineer of Kaleshwaram G. Srinivas Reddy, engineers of the two work agencies and engineers of TS-Transco, including Umamaheshwar Rao, Naveen, Kumar, Srinivas, Uday and Santosh, were present during the operation of the second pump on trial basis.