Second pump of Annaram PH revived and put to use

ADVERTISEMENT

The second of the eight pumps of Annaram (Kasipeta) pump house of Kaleshwaram project that was submerged along with the pump house of Medigadda (Kannepalli) in the unprecedented Godavari flood on July 15 was revived and commissioned in the early house on Tuesday.

According to engineers of the Irrigation department, they are planning to revive and run the remaining six pump of 40 megawatt capacity each by the month-end to make to completely ready to lift 2 tmc ft water a day, if need be. All the parameters of the pump, including its discharge, were recorded at normal levels. It would have four more pumps for lifting the additional 1 tmc ft water a day, as is being planned by the State government.

Engineers stated that work on the revival of Kannepalli pump house was progressing briskly, and the first pump there too would be revived and put back to use soon to be followed by revival of 10 other pumps, one at a time. The Kannepalli pump house would have additional five pumps for lifting 3 tmc ft of water a day in future.