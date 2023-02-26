ADVERTISEMENT

Second phase of sheep distribution after Rama Navami: Harish

February 26, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - SANGAREDDY

Foundation stone laid for Golla Kuruma building

The Hindu Bureau

Finance and Health Minister T. Harish Rao said that the second phase of sheep distribution scheme in the State would start after Sri Rama Navami and the unit cost would also be increased. He said that the government has accorded due recognition to the Golla Kurma community and that would be accentuated in future.

Addressing a gathering after laying the foundation stone for the construction of a Golla Kuruma building at the district headquarters town at an estimated cost of ₹2 crore on Sunday, Mr. Rao promised to take their request of increasing the number of MLA and MP seats to the notice of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

Stating that even former Karnataka Minister Revanna had appreciated the steps taken up by the Telangana government, Mr. Rao said that no previous government had given this much priority to the Golla Kurumas.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Informing that land rates have increased in Telangana due to the development that took place in the last eight years, the Minister said that an ‘impossible’ task like construction of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) was completed in record time.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US