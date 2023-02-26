Second phase of sheep distribution after Rama Navami: Harish

February 26, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - SANGAREDDY

Finance and Health Minister T. Harish Rao said that the second phase of sheep distribution scheme in the State would start after Sri Rama Navami and the unit cost would also be increased. He said that the government has accorded due recognition to the Golla Kurma community and that would be accentuated in future.

Addressing a gathering after laying the foundation stone for the construction of a Golla Kuruma building at the district headquarters town at an estimated cost of ₹2 crore on Sunday, Mr. Rao promised to take their request of increasing the number of MLA and MP seats to the notice of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

Stating that even former Karnataka Minister Revanna had appreciated the steps taken up by the Telangana government, Mr. Rao said that no previous government had given this much priority to the Golla Kurumas.

Informing that land rates have increased in Telangana due to the development that took place in the last eight years, the Minister said that an ‘impossible’ task like construction of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) was completed in record time.