Second phase of ‘Kanti Velugu’ scheme to benefit 1.5 crore people, 55 lakh spectacles to be distributed

November 29, 2022 06:52 pm | Updated November 30, 2022 07:36 am IST - HYDERABAD

The second phase of the ‘Telangana Kanti Velugu’ scheme is all set to commence on January 18, 2023. The scheme started by the Telangana government to achieve ‘avoidable blindness free’ status will be relaunched next year where about 1.5 crore people will undergo eye screening tests and 55 lakh spectacles will be distributed to those in need. Health Minister T. Harish Rao on Tuesday launched the training programme for District Medical and Health Officers (DMHOs), Deputy DMHOs, Quality Teams and programme officers for the implementation of the scheme. The training is being held at the Marri Channa Reddy Human Resource Development (MCRHRD) Institute in Hyderabad.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at the event, Mr Harish Rao said “Kanti Velugu is the world’s largest community eye screening programme. During the first phase of the scheme, the government had screened 1.5 crore people and 50 lakh eye glasses were distributed. For the second phase, the government is spending ₹200 crore to screen another 1.5 crore and distribute 55 lakh eye glasses. Out of the total, 30 lakh will be reading glasses and remaining 25 lakh prescription glasses. “During the first phase, the screening took place for 8 months, this year we plan to complete the screening and distribution of glasses within 100 days. The screening will be held for 5 days a week from Monday till Friday. To complete the task in 100 days, we will be putting 1500 teams on the ground as against 827 teams during the first phase.”

The scheme was launched in 2018 to achieve a ‘avoidable blindness free’ status by conducting a comprehensive and universal eye screening for the entire population of Telangana. The services include all cases that require correction of refraction errors, spectacles will be distributed free of cost, surgeries will be organsied in all cases of cataract, glaucoma, retinopathy and corneal disorders. During the first phase, the government had sanctioned ₹106 crore for the implementation of the scheme

.The government in the coming days will be procuring optometers, hire data entry operators and arrange about 1500 vehicles and a video conference will be conducted with senior officials on January 5. The government will also pull in final year students to participate in the programme, residential training will be provided to them at Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital and LV Prasad Eye Institute, Mr. Harish Rao added.