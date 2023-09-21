ADVERTISEMENT

Second phase of housing units distribution completed

September 21, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Beneficiaries and officials awaiting Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali’s arrival at the launch of double bedroom housing project in Thattiannaram on outskirts of Hyderabad on Thursday. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao said that the combined market value of the one lakh double bedroom housing units being constructed in the city amounted to ₹50,000 crore to ₹60,000 crore, against the construction cost of ₹9,700 crore.

The units are being distributed free of cost to the underprivileged families, Mr. Rama Rao said, while handing over the possession certificates to the beneficiaries at the Dignity Housing project of Dundigal in Qutbullahpur constituency.

As part of the Phase-II, a total of 13,300 housing units were distributed to the beneficiaries on Thursday at locations such as Dundigal, Manasanpally, Hattiguda, Thattiannaram, Thimmaiguda, Kollur, Kardanur, Ameenpur, Jawaharnagar, Ahmedguda, Cherlapally, Pratap Singaram and other locations. This completed delivery of 30,000 units, and the balance 70,000 too will be given away soon, Mr. Rama Rao said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Dignity Housing programme of Telangana was the largest slum development programme in any city of the country, he said. Complete transparency is maintained in distribution through the use of computer-based draw, Mr. Rama Rao assured.

Launching a tirade against the opposition parties, the minister asked people not to get carried away by the promises being made by leaders coming from New Delhi and Karnataka.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US