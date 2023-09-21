Second phase of housing units distribution completed

September 21, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao said that the combined market value of the one lakh double bedroom housing units being constructed in the city amounted to ₹50,000 crore to ₹60,000 crore, against the construction cost of ₹9,700 crore.

The units are being distributed free of cost to the underprivileged families, Mr. Rama Rao said, while handing over the possession certificates to the beneficiaries at the Dignity Housing project of Dundigal in Qutbullahpur constituency.

As part of the Phase-II, a total of 13,300 housing units were distributed to the beneficiaries on Thursday at locations such as Dundigal, Manasanpally, Hattiguda, Thattiannaram, Thimmaiguda, Kollur, Kardanur, Ameenpur, Jawaharnagar, Ahmedguda, Cherlapally, Pratap Singaram and other locations. This completed delivery of 30,000 units, and the balance 70,000 too will be given away soon, Mr. Rama Rao said.

The Dignity Housing programme of Telangana was the largest slum development programme in any city of the country, he said. Complete transparency is maintained in distribution through the use of computer-based draw, Mr. Rama Rao assured.

Launching a tirade against the opposition parties, the minister asked people not to get carried away by the promises being made by leaders coming from New Delhi and Karnataka.

