HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Second phase of housing units distribution completed

September 21, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Beneficiaries and officials awaiting Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali’s arrival at the launch of double bedroom housing project in Thattiannaram on outskirts of Hyderabad on Thursday.

Beneficiaries and officials awaiting Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali’s arrival at the launch of double bedroom housing project in Thattiannaram on outskirts of Hyderabad on Thursday. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao said that the combined market value of the one lakh double bedroom housing units being constructed in the city amounted to ₹50,000 crore to ₹60,000 crore, against the construction cost of ₹9,700 crore.

The units are being distributed free of cost to the underprivileged families, Mr. Rama Rao said, while handing over the possession certificates to the beneficiaries at the Dignity Housing project of Dundigal in Qutbullahpur constituency.

As part of the Phase-II, a total of 13,300 housing units were distributed to the beneficiaries on Thursday at locations such as Dundigal, Manasanpally, Hattiguda, Thattiannaram, Thimmaiguda, Kollur, Kardanur, Ameenpur, Jawaharnagar, Ahmedguda, Cherlapally, Pratap Singaram and other locations. This completed delivery of 30,000 units, and the balance 70,000 too will be given away soon, Mr. Rama Rao said.

The Dignity Housing programme of Telangana was the largest slum development programme in any city of the country, he said. Complete transparency is maintained in distribution through the use of computer-based draw, Mr. Rama Rao assured.

Launching a tirade against the opposition parties, the minister asked people not to get carried away by the promises being made by leaders coming from New Delhi and Karnataka.

Related Topics

Telangana / habitat and housing

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.