Second phase of farmers agitation from this month

August 12, 2023 08:01 am | Updated 08:01 am IST - HYDERABAD

Farmer leaders have decided to hold the second phase of agitation beginning from this month. It was also decided to organise three days Mahadharna from November 26 to 28 at Hyderabad. These decisions were taken at a meeting of the State conference of Samyukta Kisan Morcha Telangana held here on Friday.

National leaders gave a call for second phase of farmers’ struggle across the country in protest of Modi government’s reneging on the written promises given to the farmers’ movement in Delhi.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha State conference was attended by more than 500 farmers, representatives and leaders of farmer unions from all over the State.

Representatives of the national committee of Samyukta Kisan Morcha spoke at the meeting. The meeting was chaired by the State conveners committee of Samyukta Kisan Morcha.

The organisers felt that the nationwide movement was gaining strength with its key national demands for the MSP Guarantee Act, Farmers’ Freedom from indebtedness, crop insurance scheme that benefits farmers instead of companies, and withdrawal of cases against farmer activists. In addition to these country-wide demands, the special demands of Telangana farmers mentioned are: Implementation of Licensed Cultivators Act, 2011 to provide identity cards to Tenant Farmers and benefits of government schemes, Compensation should be given to the farmers who suffered severe crop losses in this year and previous year, Forest rights pattas should be given to tribals in 11.5 lakh acres under the Forest Rights Act, 2006., a comprehensive land survey should be carried out and defects in Dharani should be rectified and accumulated interest should also be waived along with farmers’ loans.

The national leaders have called upon the farmers of Telangana state to be at the forefront in intensifying the farmers’ movement across the country to achieve these demands. As part of this, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha State Committee has announced various programmes from August to November - On August 15th, programs with the slogan “Let’s protect the freedom and the constitution”, Formation of district committees in all districts by the end of August, holding district conferences, Field level awareness movement in all districts in the months of September and October with pada yatras and vehicle yatras and - Maha dharna in Hyderabad for three days with thousands of farmers on November 26, 27 and 28.

