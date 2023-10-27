Second phase of Congress yatra from October 28; Rahul and Priyanka to join later

October 27, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - Hyderabad

The second phase of the Congress Party’s flagship ‘Congress Vijayabheri Yatra’, will start from October 28 and will witness the PCC president and CLP leader along with other senior leaders of TPCC touring the State covering 17 Assembly constituencies over six days.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi will join the yatra and it will cover two to three constituencies daily. It will witness cohort interactions, street corner meetings and padayatra by the Congress leadership where it will highlight Abhayahastham guarantee schemes and failures of the BRS.

The party will also run a sub-campaign aimed at collecting grievances and issues from the public through the Yatra with an assurance that the grievances will be addressed within 100 days of the party coming to power.

Kharge and DK to campaign

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shiv Kumar will campaign in Tandur, Parigi and Chevella constituencies. AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge will campaign in Sangareddy, Narsapur and Medak constituencies on October 29.

