Second petition in HC seeking Danam Nagender’s disqualification

One more writ petition was filed in the Telangana High Court on Wednesday seeking the disqualification of Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender, who got elected as BRS nominee in 2023 Assembly polls but joined the ruling Congress in March this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the earlier petition with the same requisition was filed by Huzurabad BRS MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy, the fresh one on Wednesday was moved by BJP Floor leader and Nirmal MLA A. Maheshwar Reddy.

The new plea would be heard by the Bench of Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy, which heard the first one.

Mr. Nagender, who switched loyalty to Congress within a few months of getting elected as an MLA on BRS ticket, also contested the Lok Sabha election in May from Secunderabad constituency as Congress nominee. The BJP Floor leader, in his plea, stated that on July 1, he went to the office of the Assembly Speaker to submit his petition to disqualify Mr. Nagender.

He said that the staff of the Speaker office declined to take his petition and give an acknowledgement of receiving it. In addition to the petition filed by Mr. Kaushik Reddy, another plea was filed earlier by Quthbullapur BRS MLA K.P. Vivekananda seeking disqualification of MLAs T. Venkat Rao and Kadiyam Srihari of Tellam and Ghanpur respectively. These two legislators won Assembly polls as BRS nominees and eventually joined the Congress. Justice Vijaysen Reddy will hear this batch of three petitions.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.