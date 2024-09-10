Second flood warning issued as Godavari river swells at Bhadrachalam

With the water level in the Godavari river crossing the 48 feet mark at Telangana’s famous temple town of Bhadrachalam on Tuesday evening, the authorities have issued the second flood warning across the course of the river in Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

The Godavari swelled past the second warning mark at 5.15 p.m. prompting the authorities to activate the official machinery and deploy the rescue teams at vulnerable locations on standby.

The water level in the Godavari continues to rise due to heavy inflows from the swollen Taliperu, Indravati and Sabari rivers, sources said.

People living in the flood-prone areas have been advised to move to safer places and refrain from venturing into the water bodies in view of the rising water level in the Godavari and its tributaries due to heavy rains in the catchment areas of these rivers.

The water level in the Godavari hovered around 48.80 feet at Bhadrachalam at 8 p.m. on Tuesday. The discharge was about 11,82,547 cusecs.

On July 27 this year, the Godavari breached the third and final flood warning level of 53 feet at Bhadrachalam, creating a flood-like situation and snapping road link to dozens of villages in Bhadrachalam Agency for nearly three days.