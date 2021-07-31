Second dose priority for next 1-2 weeks

HYDERABAD

31 July 2021

The Health department will focus on second dose vaccination for the next couple of weeks.

A little over 1.12 crore people in the State have received their first dose so far. Director of Public Health G. Srinivasa Rao said around 30% of beneficiaries who took the first dose were administered second dose too.

Of the 22.32 lakh people who were awaiting second dose of Covishield, 12.32 lakh were given the second jab. Around 3.9 lakh people are yet to receive second dose of Covaxin.

The time interval between two doses of Covishield was increased to 14-16 weeks in the beginning of July. Back then, the senior official said the gap was increased so that more number of people can be at least partially inoculated. A month since then, the priority has shifted to the second dose.