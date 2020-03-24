Second day of lockdown peaceful barring sporadic incidents

The second day of the lockdown imposed in the State to check the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) was peaceful barring stray incidents.

People remained largely indoors and few vehicles were seen on the roads. All the major thoroughfares in the city as well as other major urban centres across the State wore a desolate look throughout the day. Hospitals and related medical establishments as well as medical shops continued to function as usual while closure of major chunk of other establishments continued.

Incidents of some enthusiastic youngsters trying to venture into the streets observed on Monday were reduced considerably on Tuesday. The decision of the police to seize the vehicles including carriers like autorickshaws and private cars and bikes paid off as there was considerable decline in the number of people venturing on to the arterial roads.

An impressive feature of Tuesday’s lockdown was the villages erecting barricades of different forms barring entry of visitors into their places and preventing the residents from going outside.

In Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s own words, the situation was largely under control but the government had decided to impose curfew from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. to prevent people from coming out of their houses. Markets in few areas were allowed to open to sell essentials to the people and the residents it appeared realised the importance of maintaining social distance going by the staggered manner in which they came out to purchase the commodities.

The police played an important role in maintaining order in these places cautioning people against forming into congregations and explaining them about the scope of spread of disease through large gatherings.

There were, however, complaints from the people about the vendors charging exorbitant prices at several important markets and there were incidents of people ransacking the shops at places like Erragadda in the city. But the situation is likely to ease from Wednesday as the government had decided to allow the vehicles carrying essentials, including vegetables, stranded on the inter-State borders since close to 48 hours.