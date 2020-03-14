Second COVID-19 case from TS detected

HYDERABAD

14 March 2020 22:25 IST

Two more samples sent to NIV-Pune to confirm if they are positive

The second COVID-19 positive case from Telangana is a 24-year-old woman who returned from Italy on March 7. She is undergoing treatment in a special ward at Gandhi Hospital. Apart from her, samples of at least two more people from the State were sent to National Institute of Virology (NIV) Pune to confirm if they are positive for coronavirus.

The second positive case was detected a day after the index case from the State was discharged on Friday after recovering completely.

Officials said that the second COVID-19 case developed cold, cough, two days after returning to her home town and consulted doctors at a private hospital on March 9. Thereafter, she was treated at a Government Hospital. Considering her recent travel history and symptoms, the district health authorities counselled her and referred for admission at Gandhi Hospital.

Accompanied by her family members, she was taken in a government ambulance. Officials said that all the people in the ambulance wore Personal Protection Equipment (PPE). The woman was admitted in Gandhi Hospital on March 11 midnight.

Samples collected from her were confirmed positive by the National Institute of Virology (NIV) Pune on Saturday.

“The woman did not visit any place or attend any function after returning from Italy. She came in contact with three family members, including her parents. The family members will be admitted in Gandhi Hospital’s Isolation Ward and their condition will be monitored,” sources said. Besides, health condition of healthcare professionals at hospitals whom she consulted would be monitored too.

Two suspects

One of the two suspects whose samples were sent to NIV-Pune is a man who has returned from Netherlands. Another is an air hostess who got admitted at Gandhi Hospital two days ago. Samples collected from them were sent to NIV Pune on Friday.