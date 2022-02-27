Second Cessna 152 aircraft to crash

February 27, 2022 23:46 IST

Officials of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation rule out negligence

Saturday’s crashing of a training aircraft near Tungaturthy in Nalgonda district was a grim reminder of similar incidents in the past in and around Hyderabad.

Incidentally, the ill-fated aircraft was the same model -- Cessna 152 -- which was involved in the crash on the road at Subhashnagar near Sanathnagar here on September 9, 2008. A trainer Neeraj Jain and a trainee Srinivas had died in the incident.

Officials of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation here ruled out negligence in supervision of airworthiness of aircraft or flying training of the academies as the cause of the mishap. In fact, corrective action was communicated to all flying clubs after every small accident and they were bound to ensure that the lapses were not repeated. The corrective action was shared after investigation reports were received. There was also strict monitoring not only by the DGCA but the Ministry of Civil Aviation in the matter of training of commercial pilots.

Advertising

Advertising

The trainer and trainee of a training aircraft had died near Antayipalli village under Shamirpet police station limits within minutes of the takeoff of the aircraft in 2001.

The pilot commander Maurya and co-pilot Rahul Naik had died when four naval aircraft were performing drill in the sky during an air show at Begumpet airport and suddenly one of them collapsed on a three-storied building at Bowenpally in 2010. A woman trainee Geetika Sharma died whan a training aircraft of the Air Force Academy at Dundigal went up in flames in mid-air due to leakage of fuel and collapse in IDA Bolarum on May 15 2008.

Two occupants of a training aircraft had a miraculous escape when the plane crashed after hitting a pole when the pilot tried to change direction to avoid bird hit near Vanasthalipuram here on February 8, 2007.