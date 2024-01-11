Second Bharat Gaurav train for pilgrimage to start from Secunderabad

January 11, 2024 07:32 am | Updated 07:32 am IST - HYDERABAD

IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) has announced the second Bharat Gaurav Train for “Divya Dakshin Yatra with Jyotirlinga” from Secunderabad covering Tiruvannamalai [Arunachalam], Rameswaram, Madurai, Kanyakumari, Trivandrum, Trichy and Thanjavur, for passengers across 10 stations in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh across South Central Railway (SCR).

The train will start from Secunderabad on January 23 (till January 31) and cover important tourist places in Tamil Nadu and Kerala. For about nine days and eight nights, it will be providing boarding/de-boarding facility for passengers in Secunderabad, Kazipet, Warangal and Khammam stations in TS and Vijayawada, Tenali, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur and Renigunta stations in AP, said an official release on Tuesday.

Destinations covered include - Tiruvannamalai- Arunachalam Temple, Rameswaram- Ramanathaswamy Temple, Madurai- Meenakshi Amman Temple, Kanyakumari- Vivekananda Rock Memorial, Gandhi Mandapam, Kumari Amman Temple, Trivandrum- Shree Padmanabhaswamy Temple, Trichy- Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple and Thanjavur- Brihadeeswara Temple.

The cost per head is - economy category (sleeper class): ₹14,100, standard category (3AC): ₹21,500 and comfort category (2AC): ₹27,900. It includes all travel facilities (both rail as well as road transport), accommodation facility, catering arrangements (morning tea, breakfast, lunch and dinner – both on-Board and off-board),

There will be services of professional and friendly tour escorts, security on train (including CCTV cameras installed in all coaches), public announcement facility in all coaches, travel insurance and presence of IRCTC tour managers throughout the travel for assistance.

SCR GM Arun Kumar Jain said that the Bharat Gaurav Tourist Circuit trains have been a huge success among passengers from the two Telugu States as they showcase the country’s rich cultural heritage and historical places.

Bookings have been opened and interested passengers can either visit IRCTC website: http://www.irctctourism.com or approach counter bookings by contacting the following numbers: Secunderabad: 040-27702407 9701360701/9985696813.