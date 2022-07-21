Second batch of ToT programme launched

July 21, 2022 18:30 IST

The second batch of national level Training of Trainers (ToT) programme on ‘Healthy Village,’ the theme 2- for Localisation of Sustainable Development Goals (LSDGs), has been inaugurated at the National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (NIRDPR) in Rajendranagar here on Thursday by M.A . Balasubramanya, Advisor, Community Processes and comprehensive Primary Health Care, National Health System Resource Centre (NHSRC) Government of India.

A total number of 22 participants from four States — Telangana, Punjab, Sikkim Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu — are attending this programme. Mr. Balasubramanya has presented a broad overview of Public Health in the country and highlighted the responsibilities of panchayats in the area of public health. He said the panchayats have a critical role in disease prevention, health promotion, rehabilitative and palliative care. He has also explained the responsibilities of ASHA and VHSNC to provide health care at local level.

