Second autopsy conducted on custodial death victim

Process conducted in presence of Magistrate

The body of Mariyamma, who died in the custody of Addagudur police in Yadadri-Bhongir district on June 18, was exhumed and a second autopsy was conducted on the spot by a team of forensic experts at her native Komatlagudem village in Chintakani mandal on Friday.

The whole process was conducted in the presence of Judicial First Class Magistrate of Aler as part of the judicial inquiry ordered by the Telangana High Court into the alleged “custodial death” of Mariyamma, the Dalit woman of Komatlagudem, sources said.

The High Court has ordered the probe on a Public Interest litigation (PIL) plea filed by People’s Union of Civil Liberties (PUCL) general secretary Jaya Vindhyala.