Second accused arrested in Vanasthalipuram gangrape case

Published - August 01, 2024 11:50 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A 33-year-old man was arrested by the Vanasthalipuram police in the gangrape case of a woman who called her friends to celebrate her new job. The realtor was arrested two days after the prime accused was apprehended on July 30.

Explaining the case, Vanasthalipuram ACP P. Kasi Reddy said that on July 29, a 24-year-old woman was allegedly lured to a bar-cum-restaurant with lodging facility in Vanasthalipuram by her childhood friend, Yadla Gowtham Reddy, 24. “The woman said that she was forcefully given four shots of liquor, rendering her unconscious. In this state, Gowtham took her to the hotel room and raped her. He then called his friend, Munagala Shivaji Reddy, 33, who too sexually assaulted her. When the victim regained consciousness, she raised an alarm, prompting the accused to flee,” said the ACP. 

The woman then informed her friend Niranjan, who alerted others, including her brother. She was then taken to a private hospital in L.B. Nagar for treatment. 

“The victim’s brother filed a complaint with the Vanasthalipuram police on July 30 and Gowtham was arrested and sent to judicial remand. Special teams were formed to apprehend Shivaji Reddy,” added the ACP.

