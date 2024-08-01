GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Second accused arrested in Vanasthalipuram gangrape case

Published - August 01, 2024 11:50 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A 33-year-old man was arrested by the Vanasthalipuram police in the gangrape case of a woman who called her friends to celebrate her new job. The realtor was arrested two days after the prime accused was apprehended on July 30.

Explaining the case, Vanasthalipuram ACP P. Kasi Reddy said that on July 29, a 24-year-old woman was allegedly lured to a bar-cum-restaurant with lodging facility in Vanasthalipuram by her childhood friend, Yadla Gowtham Reddy, 24. “The woman said that she was forcefully given four shots of liquor, rendering her unconscious. In this state, Gowtham took her to the hotel room and raped her. He then called his friend, Munagala Shivaji Reddy, 33, who too sexually assaulted her. When the victim regained consciousness, she raised an alarm, prompting the accused to flee,” said the ACP. 

The woman then informed her friend Niranjan, who alerted others, including her brother. She was then taken to a private hospital in L.B. Nagar for treatment. 

“The victim’s brother filed a complaint with the Vanasthalipuram police on July 30 and Gowtham was arrested and sent to judicial remand. Special teams were formed to apprehend Shivaji Reddy,” added the ACP.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.