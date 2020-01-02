SEC to test face recognition tech in ULB polls

Telangana’s Information Technology, Electronics & Communications Department, which has successfully launched the face recognition technology app for the benefit of pensioners to obtain ‘life certificate’, is now taking up a pilot project in association with the State Election Commission (SEC) to check photo electoral rolls in the forthcoming elections to the Urban Local Bodies (ULBs).

Titled ‘Real Time Digital Authentication of Identity’ or RTGAI, the department introduced the concept to a wide group of people at the launch ceremony of the ‘2020 - Year of AI’ initiative including IT, Municipal Administration & Urban Development Minister K.T. Rama Rao, IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan and others in the form of a presentation on Thursday.

Artificial Intelligence-based technology is based on liveness testing, big data mining and deep learning. Officials said the face recognition is digitally verifiable and quick as it will be possible to identify a person through a photograph, even if there are certain changes in the profile over a period of time of even 20 years. With the help of a smart phone or tab, a one-time authentication of voters identity can be established during summary revision of electoral rolls in real time for issuance of digital EPICs.

‘RTGAI’ will have three factor identification and it could help clean up voters list of multiple Elector Photo Identity Cards (EPICs) and duplicates, informed Commissioner (Electronic Service Delivery) & Special Commissioner (e-governance) G.T. Venkateswar Rao, in an earlier interaction.

It was also stated that the government is planning to introduce the technology for renewal of driving licenses, change in addresses and also the facility to add more vehicles to the existing in the driving license data base. The Minister also launched the Stamps & Registration Department’s ‘Medha’ chat box enabling citizens to interact online for clearing any doubts about the registration process.

Commissioner & Inspector General of Registration and Stamps T. Chiranjeevulu said the next stage would provide payment gateways linked to the chat box. Mr. Rao released the ‘crowd counting & person tracking for the police’ technology in the testing phase for the last two months. “We had checked it in the recent T20 match and got 90% accuracy, we are further testing to improve it further,” added officials.