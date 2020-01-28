SEC, take suo motu action against Uttam: TRS MLA

Huzurnagar MLA Shanampui Saidi Reddy appealed to the State Election Commission (SEC) on Tuesday to initiate suo motu action against TPCC chief and Nalgonda MP N. Uttam Kumar Reddy.

“Uttam Kumar Reddy brought an Andhra MP and resorted to assault and bad language on TRS leaders during the election of the chairman,” he alleged.

Mr. Reddy, also TRS’ ex-officio member in the Nereducherla municipality election held on Tuesday, asserted that the Congress chief was the reason for the ruckus, and it was being blamed on the ruling party. He demanded the SEC to take cognisance and call the Congress leaders for explanation.

Insulted locals

Rajya Sabha member Badugula Lingaiah Yadav also said Uttam Kumar Reddy, “by bringing MP K.V.P. Ramachandra Rao, a Rajya Sabha member allotted to Telangana after bifurcation, to exercise ex-officio option at Nereducherla insulted the locals.”

According to MLC Seri Subhash Reddy, the TRS has abided by all the rules of the election, but it was the Congress that resorted to assault. Eventually, they quit the process and left on their own, he said.