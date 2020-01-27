SEC orders Nereducherla chairperson election today

The indirect election for the post of chairperson and vice-chairperson of Nereducherla Municipality of Suryapet district was postponed by a day amid high drama.

The election of the top posts for the municipality turned interesting after the returning officer concerned rejected the option given by Rajya Sabha member K.V.P. Ramachandra Rao who preferred to cast his vote as ex-officio member from Nereducherla. The Congress members raised objections to the decision and staged impromptu protests.

The matter was later taken to the notice of the State Election Commission where the Congress members complained about the “unilateral action” of the returning officer. The SEC, after thorough examination of the issue, announced that it had suspended the orders issued by the Nereducherla Municipal Commissioner rejecting the option exercised by Dr. Ramachandra Rao.

It directed the gazette officer authorized by the District Collector to proceed with the election by including all the members finalized by the Commission on January 25. Though it was proposed to take administration of oath to the elected members followed by special meeting for election of chairperson and vice-chairperson, the meeting was deferred in order to ensure convenience to the members to attend the meeting.

The Commission said if for any reason the election could not be held on Monday, it should be held the next day. In a notification issued later, the Commission said the second meeting for the election of chairperson had been convened at 12.30 p.m. on Tuesday and that the election for the post of vice-chairperson could not be held unless the election of chairperson was completed.