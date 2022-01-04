SEC of Delhi visits TSEC to study best practices

State Election Commissioner (SEC) of Delhi and Chandigarh S.K. Srivastava, who is also the chairman of the standing committee of All-India State Election Commissioners, visited the Telangana State Election Commission (TSEC) here on Tuesday to study the best practices being followed by the latter.

Telangana SEC C. Parthasarathi explained about the rural and urban local bodies in the State and the elections conducted to them. He also explained about “T-Poll” software ( technology) and its different modules being used by TSEC.

Principal Secretary (IT) Jayesh Ranjan, Managing Director of Telangana State Technological Services Venkateshwar Rao gave a power point presentation on the facial recognition technology designed for recognising the genuine voters and exercising the right of franchise through the e-voting system from home.

Mr. Srivastava complimented the TSEC and the IT Department for introducing several reforms in conducting elections, particularly to the local bodies, and assured that as the chairman of the standing committee he would share the best practices being followed by TSEC with other State Election Commissions as also the Election Commission of India.