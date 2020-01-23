SEC notifies dates for election of civic chiefs

As the conclusion of voting for the 120 municipalities and 10 municipal corporations is drawing closer, the State Election Commission has notified dates for election of chairpersons and vice-chairpersons of municipalities and mayors and deputy mayors of the corporations.

Counting of votes in 120 municipalities and nine corporations is slated for January 25 and that of Karimnagar municipal corporation which is going to polls on January 25 on January 27. The officials concerned had been directed to issue a notification on January 25 calling for a special meeting of the elected members on January 27.

The meeting would begin with administration of oath to the directly elected members of municipalities/corporations and this would be followed by indirect election of chairpersons/vice-chairpersons to municipalities and mayors/deputy mayors of municipal corporations the same day. The Commission made it clear that elections for the posts of vice-chairpersons and deputy mayors could not be held unless the election of chairpersons and mayors was completed.

In the event of the election to these posts not being held on January 27, it should be held the next day, January 28, whether or not it was observed as holiday in the respective municipality/corporation. Meanwhile, the SEC has ordered re-polling in three polling stations as irregularities were noticed in the election process.

Accordingly, re-polling would be held in polling station 198 of 41st ward in Mahbubnagar municipality, polling station 101 of 41st ward of Kamareddy municipality and polling station 87 of 32nd ward in Bodhan municipality on Friday between 7 am and 5 pm.