SEC failed in code implementation, charges BJP

“The State Election Commission (SEC) has totally failed to implement the election code of conduct in this municipal election and only the BJP was targeted with not a single violation recorded against the TRS leaders,” charged former MLA N.V.S.S. Prabhakar on Monday.

“The code of conduct was made applicable only for BJP programmes and searches were conducted in our leaders residences whereas our complaints about liquor and money distribution was ignored,” he claimed at a press conference.

The BJP leader appealed to the SEC to declare closure of wine shops in GHMC limits to facilitate free and fair elections. He also regretted that the police department did not mobilise additional forces in the sensitive areas despite the Bhainsa incidents.

The Governor should intervene to ensure that at least three independent election observers are appointed to monitor the polls, he added.