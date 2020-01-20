SEC failed in code implementation, charges BJP

“The State Election Commission (SEC) has totally failed to implement the election code of conduct in this municipal election and only the BJP was targeted with not a single violation recorded against the TRS leaders,” charged former MLA N.V.S.S. Prabhakar on Monday.
“The code of conduct was made applicable only for BJP programmes and searches were conducted in our leaders residences whereas our complaints about liquor and money distribution was ignored,” he claimed at a press conference.
The BJP leader appealed to the SEC to declare closure of wine shops in GHMC limits to facilitate free and fair elections. He also regretted that the police department did not mobilise additional forces in the sensitive areas despite the Bhainsa incidents.
The Governor should intervene to ensure that at least three independent election observers are appointed to monitor the polls, he added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.