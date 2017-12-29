SEC asks collectors to be ready for panchayat elections

State Election Commissioner Nagi Reddy asked the district authorities to gear up and take adequate measures for the smooth conduct of the ensuing grama panchayat elections very soon.

With the grama panchayat elections round the corner, the State Election Commissioner had convened a preparedness meeting with the collectors of Karimnagar, Rajanna-Sircilla, Jagtial and Peddapalli districts here on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the officials should prepare the voters’ list ward wise and identify the polling booths and take measures for providing the necessary facilities.

Polling officials

Instructing the district officials to appoint the polling officials well in advance, he asked them to conduct the training programmes for the conduct of grama panchayat elections smoothly.

He also directed them to take measures for the availability of adequate ballot boxes. He said that the ballot papers for the sarpanch elections would be printed in pink colour and for the ward member election it would be in white colour.

Stating that the grama panchayat elections would be held without any political affiliations, he informed the district returning authorities to allocate election symbols as per the stipulated norms. He also instructed them to print the ballot papers in the respective districts only with police security. Collector Sarfaraz Ahmad (Karimnagar), D. Krishna Bhaskar (Rajanna-Sircilla), S. Prabhakar Reddy (Peddapalli), Jagtial Joint Collector Rajesham, Assistant Collector Pravinya, DRO Ayesha Masrath, panchayat and police officials of all the four districts also participated.