Seat allotment for Degree courses released; 60.25% of seats taken by girl students

June 16, 2023 03:49 pm | Updated 03:49 pm IST - HYDERABAD

In the first phase of admission into degree courses offered by the degree colleges in Telangana, 73,220 candidates have been allotted seats in the first phase of admissions done through the Degree Online Services Telangana (DOST).

The allotments of the first phase were released by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) on June 16 by Chairman R Limbadri and Commissioner of Collegiate and Technical Education Navin Mittal. Out of the 1,05,935 students who registered for undergraduate courses, 78,212 candidates gave the web options and 73,220 were allotted seats.

Students who have been allotted the seats have to reserve their seats by self-reporting online by paying a fee of ₹500 or ₹1,000 as the case may be in the DOST candidate login.

Registration for second-phase admissions and web options will be open from June 16 to 27, and the seat allotment will be done on June 30. Candidates have to report at the respective colleges only after the third-phase of allotments.

Interestingly, 4,992 candidates were not allotted any seat as they gave minimum web options and their choice of course and college could not match with their scores in the merit list. They can apply again in the second list.

Prof. Limbadri said that 53,032 candidates (72%) got their first choice of college and the course. He said 44,113 (60.25%) were girls among all the candidates who got a seat in the first phase while 29,107 (39.75%) were boys.

The commerce stream turned out to be the most sought-after with 33,251 candidates getting admission into the stream covering 45.41% of the total aspirants. This was followed by Life Sciences 16,434 candidates (22.44%), Physical Sciences 13,468 candidates (18.39%) and Arts 7,771 candidates (10.61%). The newly introduced Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) stream attracted 1,995 candidates (2.67%).

English medium was the most popular with 93% of the candidates (68,494) opting for the medium while only 4,226 students preferred Telugu medium courses. There were 9 candidates who opted for Hindi medium and 484 for Urdu medium.

This year 889 colleges are under the DOST programme while 512 different courses are on offer with 3,56,258 seats available. About 63 colleges did not get a single admission in the first phase.

