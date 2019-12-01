Seasonal fevers on the decline in Nizamabad

The seasonal fevers which were reported in a large number every day till recently are gradually slowing down. On some days there were no reports of dengue cases during November. Official figures said that this season since January, when compared to the last year, the highest number of 550 plus dengue cases were reported. However, the number is very low compared to other districts.

Contrary to popular belief and reports in media, the health officials said that only 28 malaria cases were reported and even less number of typhoid cases. They claim that malaria has been under control and other fevers could be controlled only because of measures undertaken well in advance from April. Though the reports said that at least eight persons died of fevers in the district, the officials dismissed it.

District Medical and Health Officer Sudarshanam said that except one person in Bodhan no one died of fever in the district. The person died not exactly due to dengue, but because he suffered from other health problems. ANMs, ASHA workers and other health workers were engaged for door-to-door survey since April besides taking all precautionary measures so that the fevers could be controlled, he said.

He also said that in all fevers platelet count comes down but in dengue the depletion would be fast. Getting panicked people rushed to Nanded and Hyderabad for infusion of platelets as there was no single donor platelet (SDP) machine here. Private hospitals capitalised on the weakness of patients. The special sanitation drive launched in all municipalities helped create awareness among the people, he said.

The health officials also said that dengue was on the rise in the season and it was contacted through students studying in Hyderabad and other areas and from migratory workers. Fogging operation and anti-larval works have been continuing, they said.