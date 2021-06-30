‘Seasonal diseases under check due to Palle and Pattana Pragathi’

Finance Minister T. Harish Rao said that Palle Pragathi and Pattana Pragathi programmes have changed the face of villages and towns and the spread of seasonal diseases was arrested successfully for the past four years.

Participating in a preparatory meeting held at Gajwel on Wednesday, Mr. Harish Rao said that officials should take up these works on priority basis. “Development does not mean only buildings and roads. The development that has been taking place in towns and villages is also part of that. Seasonal diseases came down for the past four years. A bigger Palle Prakruthi Vanam has to be started in the next 10 days in every mandal. Public representatives have to take up the responsibility. Action will be taken against those not being responsible,” said the Minister adding that every village is having tractors, trollies and tankers after formation of Telangana.

Informing that as many as 19,298 Palle Prakruthi Vanams were established in the State and every village is having dump yard, graveyard and nursery, Mr Harish Rao said that nowhere in the country were such programmes taken up.

“Take up plantation of saplings on either side of the road and see that they will grow. Funds are being released to villages every month. All the pending bills will be cleared if brought to my notice. Additional Collectors will supervise the works of Palle Pragathi and Pattana Pragathi. There should not be any compromise on quality of works. Complete compost sheds and see that segregation of garbage is taken up without fail,” said Mr Harish Rao.

Lok Sabha member K. Prabhakar Reddy, MLAs M. Yadagiri Reddy, Rasamayi Balakishan, Raghunandan Rao, MLC Farook Hussian and others have participated in the programme.