Season of challenges

01 March 2021 00:02 IST

MLC polls raise the heat

The campaign for the upcoming election to Legislative Council seats under Graduates constituency quota have generated significant political heat.

Graduates and employees being the focal point of the polls, contesting parties, the TRS and Congress, are resorting to challenges and counter challenges in terms of jobs provided by their respective governments. The BJP too, chipped in with the “facts and figures” in its hand while there is no holds barred contest on social media from both sides.

The release of list of jobs provided during the six-year rule of the TRS by Minister K.T. Rama Rao has only accentuated the situation with opposition leaders calling him for a public debate on the issue. Mr. Rama Rao has so far not communicated his intentions on whether or not he accepted the challenge though. It is high time parties focus on providing jobs to the unemployed youth rather than using the issue of unemployment for political purposes.

Teething problems continue in Dharani

Commencement of agricultural land transactions through Dharani portal brought cheer to farmers across the State and the process picked up considerably.

Problems, however, are said to be persisting in some areas around the State capital causing hardships to farmers. Several farmers are given pattas over land in areas like Maheshwaram and Kandukur mandals and they had been cultivating them since the last few decades. The status of these lands in the Dharani portal was said to be displaying as those under the possession of the government. These lands are hence, placed under the auto lock facility preventing any transactions on them.

Farmers desirous of selling/buying the lands are said to be making rounds to the offices of Tahsildars, but in vain. Hopefully, the government will show the same enthusiasm to solve this matter with which the portal was launched amid much fanfare.

A different set of skills for a cause!

Fete -The Utsav, a day-long food-cum-recreation extravaganza held at Dr. Marri Channa Reddy Human Resource Development (MCRHRD) on Saturday, was not just another day in training, as part of the special foundation course for the 121 trainee civil servants but an opportunity to showcase a different set of skills – as chefs, salespersons and businesspersons.

It was an event that turned the academic ambience into fun and frolic coupled with exhibition of skills. The trainee civil servants from 22 States did not let go the opportunity to showcase their talent, albeit differently. As part of their learning, the trainees not only prepared and dished out some mouth-watering delicacies but sold them as hard-core salespersons to those present at the event – officials of the institute and others. The ‘profit generated’ through their endeavour was donated to an NGO as contribution towards a socially-relevant cause. The trainee civil servants believed in their abilities not only to cook but also make the event memorable.

(M. Rajeev and B. Chandrashekhar)