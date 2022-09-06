Search Pragati Bhavan for proof in liquor scam: Revanth

‘Probe contacts of MLAs, MPs and MLCs who shifted loyalty to TRS’

‘Probe contacts of MLAs, MPs and MLCs who shifted loyalty to TRS’

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy has demanded that the BJP Government at the Centre order searches at Pragati Bhavan by the Central Bureau of Investigation, Enforcement Directorate and Income Tax to gather proofs in the alleged liquor scam that broke out in New Delhi.

“For every thing — from liquor scam to buying of MLAs, MLCs and MPs from other parties, regularising lands for them, offering them contracts — the root is Pragati Bhavan. You will get tonnes of documents if you conduct a raid on Pragati Bhavan,” said Mr. Revanth Reddy while speaking to reporters at Gandhi Bhavan on Tuesday, adding that the party would not trust the BJP unless Central agencies raided Pragati Bhavan.

He demanded an inquiry into contacts of public representatives who had shifted loyalty to the TRS and regularisation of the lands given to them. He said that 34 MLAs, MPs and MLC from Congress, TDP, BSP and YSRCP had shifted loyalty in the past eight years.

Referring to Bharat Jodo Yatra (BJY) by All India Congress Committee (AICC) leader Rahul Gandhi, the TPCC president said it was aimed at uniting people in India and for getting votes in elections. Accusing the BJP of dividing the nation and suppressing the Constitutional rights, Mr. Revanth Reddy said both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah had been fearing for Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi as they had become the voice of the common man.

“The conditions that prevailed during freedom struggle are reappearing now. This is the time to fight united by the public. That is why the yatra now,” said Mr. Revanth Reddy, adding that he would be participating in the yatra for two days and CLP leader Bhatti Vkiramarka would also participate in the next few days.

On celebrating September 17, Mr. Revanth Reddy alleged that both the BJP and the TRS had been trying to gain political mileage by terming the day ‘liberation day’ or ‘national integration day’ but it needed to be observed as ‘Independence Day’ of Telangana. “Neither the BJP nor the TRS was born at the time of Independence for Telangana. These parties have no right to ‘usurp’ the event. It was the fight by Congress and Communists,” he said.

The TPCC president demanded that the Union government name the new Parliament building after B.R. Ambedkar. Informing that balladeer Gadar had made a representation in this regard, Mr. Revanth Reddy said they would organise all party meeting and forward the opinions to Sonia Gandhi to bring pressure on the Union Government.

Earlier in the day, the TPCC president released a poster marking Bharat Jodo Yatra.