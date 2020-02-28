Search on for land for Jyotiba Phule statue

HYDERABAD

28 February 2020 19:59 IST

Ministers inspect locations on Necklace Road in Hyderabad

The State government has started scouting for an appropriate location on the Necklace Road for setting up a massive statue of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule.

Ministers V. Srinivas Goud, Gangula Kamalakar and T. Srinivas Yadav, accompanied by Mayor B. Rammohan inspected some spots along the Necklace Road on Friday morning. The inspection, they said, was made in line with the directions of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and Municipal Administration Minister K.T. Rama Rao.

The Ministers said the focus was on earmarking at least 2,000 sq. yds of land for erecting the statue and they would submit their report to the Chief Minister soon. The State government was implementing various schemes named after Jyotiba Phule ever since it took over the reins. The residential schools were named after Jyotiba Phule as also the overseas education scheme.

It was decided to install a huge statue of Phule, a champion of the cause of weaker sections, as an inspiration for the coming generations.