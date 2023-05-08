Scuffle between airport private security and cabbie at RGIA

May 08, 2023 12:22 am | Updated 12:23 am IST - HYDERABAD

Cabbies at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport stopped services after a scuffle ensued between a private security guard and a cab driver.

The tussle broke out over a disagreement between the two on Saturday evening and this resulted in the scuffle. Soon after the incident, drivers at the RGIA protested and later decided to stop services till a solution was found. The raised slogans and demanded justice.

A Ravi, the driver who was allegedly assaulted, then went to the RGIA police station with a complaint. He was later sent for a medical examination.

Telangana Gig and Platform Worker’s Union (TGPWU) president Shaik Salauddin alleged that the private security guard pushed and slapped the driver, who works with a taxi aggregator. “It is time that companies look into the safety concerns of the drivers. Cases of drivers being assaulted have become common now,” he said. The TGPWU shared photos and images of Mr Ravi, and the protesting drivers.

RGIA police station inspector R Srinivas said that soon after a terse verbal exchange, the scuffle ensued. Describing it as a minor incident, he said, “After the tussle, we went in and dispersed the crowd. A case has been booked and investigation is on.”

While Mr Salauddin claimed that the private security guard manhandled Mr. Ravi first, police said that CCTV footage showed otherwise.

In their response, the GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited stated, “ The airport security staff was trying to help a passenger avail cab services when a minor altercation ensued and cab services were disrupted momentarily. The services were quickly restored.”