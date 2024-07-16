SC’s consent for judicial commission’s work comes as shot in the arm for the government

The Supreme Court’s direction to change the judge heading the judicial commission probing irregularities in power deals by the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government has apparently come as a shot in the arm for the Congress government.

The Apex Court sought replacement of the probing judge, but upheld the Government’s efforts to unearth the facts pertaining to the power purchase agreements signed by the BRS government, senior officials said. The Supreme Court’s directives have made it inevitable for BRS president and former chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to attend inquiry by the judicial commission.

They recalled that Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao did not attend the inquiry in spite of two notices served on him. He sought adjournment of the proceedings initially and then changed track by taking to legal recourse.

Official sources said the former chief minister had been trying to wriggle out of the situation and hence, started questioning the legal veracity of the judicial commission seeking its scrapping. In the process, he approached the High Court seeking stay on the notices served on him immediately after the retired judge L. Narasimha Reddy addressed the media. The High Court however refused to grant a stay and dismissed the petition filed by Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao.

The BRS president subsequently approached the Apex Court which faulted Justice Narasimha Reddy for expressing his views at a press conference, but justified the constitution of the judicial commission. Official sources said new judge would be appointed soon in place of Justice Narasimha Reddy and the investigation by the judicial commission would continue the probe.

This made it inevitable for Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao to attend the proceedings of the inquiry to present his stand on the “irregularities” that took place in power purchases as well as decisions taken by the then government, sources said.