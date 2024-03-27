GIFT a SubscriptionGift
SCR’s upgraded loco cab gets award

March 27, 2024 12:29 am | Updated 12:29 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

South Central Railway (SCR)’s electric loco shed, Lallaguda and diesel loco shed, Vatava (Western Railway) have jointly bagged the first prize in the loco cab upgrade competition held at Patiala Locomotive Works, in which 13 locomotives from various zonal railways participated.

A 10-year-old locomotive of Electric Loco Shed, Lallaguda was upgraded with the latest material and state-of-the-art technologies for the convenience of the crew like thermal insulation and noise isolation of cabs which ensured a temperature reduction of 12.4°C and a noise reduction to the tune of 13dB. An ergonomically designed FRP (fibre-reinforced polymer) based driver desk with rearranged switches to operate while the crew remained seated and an emergency brake valve were relocated to make the job of loco pilots and assistant loco pilots less strenuous.

Digital troubleshooting directory for providing real-time information, buffer zone view while shunting, auto headlight dimmer, illumination fine control for the cab and spotlights to reduce glare, digital log book, power windows, electric wiper, footstep lighting, noiseless cab fans, upgraded fire extinguisher operation system were provided, said a press release on Tuesday.

