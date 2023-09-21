ADVERTISEMENT

SCR’s two new Vande Bharat trains to be commissioned on September 24

September 21, 2023 10:06 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Train service between Kacheguda and Bengaluru to be virtually flagged off by Prime Minister

The Hindu Bureau

File photo of Vande Bharat train. | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to flag off nine more Vande Bharat trains across the country, including two from within South Central Railway (SCR) – Kacheguda to Bengaluru and Vijayawada to Chennai, later this month virtually from Delhi on September 24.

These will be eight coach trains in the original blue colour with technical and design changes made as per the passengers feedback. The Vijaywada-Chennai Vande Bharat service will be having a halt at Renigunta unlike the existing trains which have a halt at Gudur. It means passengers will be having an extra service to to reach Tirupati now, informed railway sources on Thursday.

The train is likely to start in the morning in Vijayawada at 5.30 a.m. to reach Chennai at 12.10 p.m. and in the return journey, it will start at Chennai at 3.20 p.m. to reach Vijayawada by 10 p.m. cover the distance in less than seven hours.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The second Vande Bharat train from Kacheguda is expected to start at 5.30 a.m. in the morning and reach Yesvantpur at 2 p.m. In the return direction, it will start at 2.45 p.m. and reach Kacheguda at 11.15 p.m. Halts in SCR will be at Mahabubnagar, Kurnool City and Anantapur. The distance will get covered in 8.30 hours.

The other Vande Bharat trains scheduled to be commissioned are between: Kasaragod–Thiruvananthapuram, Ranchi–Howrah, Tirunelveli-Madurai–Chennai, Udaipur–Jaipur, Jamnagar–Ahmedabad, Rourkela-Bhubaneshwar-Puri and Patna–Howrah.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US