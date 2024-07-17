SCR’s RPF unit rescued 128 children last month

SCR’s RPF unit had rescued 100 children, including 86 boys and 14 girls, separated from their respective families for various reasons last month. Another 27 boys and one girl was rescued from the clutches of 18 traffickers, said an official release on Wednesday.

About 38 offenders were arrested, 45 cases were filed and stolen property worth ₹20.63 lakh was recovered. Using CCTV technology, three offenders were arrested and stolen passenger property worth ₹1.60 lakh was recovered and and handed over to the agencies concerned for further prosecution.

Another 52 cases were detected with recovery of stolen railway property worth ₹3.90 lakh while more than 193 belongings of the passengers valued at ₹50 lakh was recovered and handed over to the rightful owners. Marijuana worth ₹71 lakh was seized with the arrest of 12 persons, two persons were held and four cases were filed against them for trying to transport 88,090 worth of liquor.

Also, 51 ‘live’ tickets worth ₹1.29 lakh was seized from 12 touts with 11 cases registered. One male passenger’s life was saved in the nick of time during the same period, added the release.