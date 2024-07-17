GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SCR’s RPF unit rescued 128 children last month

Published - July 17, 2024 07:25 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

SCR’s RPF unit had rescued 100 children, including 86 boys and 14 girls, separated from their respective families for various reasons last month. Another 27 boys and one girl was rescued from the clutches of 18 traffickers, said an official release on Wednesday.

About 38 offenders were arrested, 45 cases were filed and stolen property worth ₹20.63 lakh was recovered. Using CCTV technology, three offenders were arrested and stolen passenger property worth ₹1.60 lakh was recovered and and handed over to the agencies concerned for further prosecution.

Another 52 cases were detected with recovery of stolen railway property worth ₹3.90 lakh while more than 193 belongings of the passengers valued at ₹50 lakh was recovered and handed over to the rightful owners. Marijuana worth ₹71 lakh was seized with the arrest of 12 persons, two persons were held and four cases were filed against them for trying to transport 88,090 worth of liquor.

Also, 51 ‘live’ tickets worth ₹1.29 lakh was seized from 12 touts with 11 cases registered. One male passenger’s life was saved in the nick of time during the same period, added the release.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.