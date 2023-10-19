SCR’s RPF rescued 88 children including 12 girls in Septermber

October 19, 2023 01:07 am | Updated 01:07 am IST - HYDERABAD

SCR’s Railway Protection Force (RPF) during the month of September 2023 has rescued 16 boys from the clutches of three traffickers and also provided safety to 72 children including 60 boys and 12 girls. It has arrested 58 offenders and recovered stolen property worth ₹56.78 lakh with registration of 53 cases against them.

The security personnel also retrieved more than 175 belongings of passengers valued at more than ₹49 lakh, arrested 14 touts and registered 18 cases with seizure of 95 live tickets and total tickets valued at ₹2.52 lakh. Eight more persons were held and marijuana worth ₹1.94 crore was seized. Three persons were arrested and liquor worth ₹77,520 being transported illegally through trains was seized and eight cases were registered.

The life of one lady passenger was saved from the jaws of death when she was trying to get onto a moving train. About 34 other cases were also registered and stolen railway property worth ₹ 89,40,007 was also recovered, said an official spokesperson.

Festival Specials

SCR has also announced festival specials in the next few days - 07061 Nanded – Kakinada Town on October 20, 07165 Hyderabad - Cuttack on October 24, 07166 Cuttack – Hyderabad on October 25, 06523 Yesvantpur – Bidar on Oct.21, 06524 Bidar - Yesvantpur on Oct. 22, 06521 Yesvantpur – Bidar on Oct. 20, 06522 Bidar - Yesvantpur on Oct. 21, 06505 Yelahanka – Bidar on Oct. 23 and 06506 Bidar – Yesvantpur on Oct. 24.

Other festival specials are: 07270 Narsapur – Secunderabad on Oct.19, 07041 Secunderabad – irupati on Oct. 19, 07042 Tirupati – Secunderabad on Oct. 20, 07271 Secunderabad – Kakinada Town on Oct. 20, 07272 Kakinada Town-Secunderabad on Oct. 20, 07065 Secunderabad – Kakinada Town on Oct. 23 and 07066 Kakinada Town-Secunderabad on Oct. 24, said a press release.