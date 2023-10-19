HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SCR’s RPF rescued 88 children including 12 girls in Septermber

October 19, 2023 01:07 am | Updated 01:07 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
The Railway Protection Force with the arrested offenders.

The Railway Protection Force with the arrested offenders.

SCR’s Railway Protection Force (RPF) during the month of September 2023 has rescued 16 boys from the clutches of three traffickers and also provided safety to 72 children including 60 boys and 12 girls. It has arrested 58 offenders and recovered stolen property worth ₹56.78 lakh with registration of 53 cases against them.

The security personnel also retrieved more than 175 belongings of passengers valued at more than ₹49 lakh, arrested 14 touts and registered 18 cases with seizure of 95 live tickets and total tickets valued at ₹2.52 lakh. Eight more persons were held and marijuana worth ₹1.94 crore was seized. Three persons were arrested and liquor worth ₹77,520 being transported illegally through trains was seized and eight cases were registered.

The life of one lady passenger was saved from the jaws of death when she was trying to get onto a moving train. About 34 other cases were also registered and stolen railway property worth ₹ 89,40,007 was also recovered, said an official spokesperson.

Festival Specials

SCR has also announced festival specials in the next few days - 07061 Nanded – Kakinada Town on October 20, 07165 Hyderabad - Cuttack on October 24, 07166 Cuttack – Hyderabad on October 25, 06523 Yesvantpur – Bidar on Oct.21, 06524 Bidar - Yesvantpur on Oct. 22, 06521 Yesvantpur – Bidar on Oct. 20, 06522 Bidar - Yesvantpur on Oct. 21, 06505 Yelahanka – Bidar on Oct. 23 and 06506 Bidar – Yesvantpur on Oct. 24.

Other festival specials are: 07270 Narsapur – Secunderabad on Oct.19, 07041 Secunderabad – irupati on Oct. 19, 07042 Tirupati – Secunderabad on Oct. 20, 07271 Secunderabad – Kakinada Town on Oct. 20, 07272 Kakinada Town-Secunderabad on Oct. 20, 07065 Secunderabad – Kakinada Town on Oct. 23 and 07066 Kakinada Town-Secunderabad on Oct. 24, said a press release.

Related Topics

railway

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.