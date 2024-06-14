GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SCR’s Railway Protection Force rescued 58 children including six girls in May

Another 133 children including 31 girls were provided safety and handed over to their respective parents

Published - June 14, 2024 05:53 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

South Central Railway’s (SCR) Railway Protection Force (RPF) had rescued 58 children including six girls from the clutches of 18 traffickers, another 133 children including 31 girls were provided safety and handed over to their respective parents after they got separated last month.

Recovered belongings handed over to owners

During the same period, RPF personnel had arrested 37 offenders, registered 53 cases and recovered stolen property worth ₹29.58 lakh last month. About 243 passenger belongings valued at more than ₹57 lakh was also recovered and handed over to the owners.

Using CCTVs, four other offenders were held and stolen passenger property worth ₹1.4 lakh was recovered. In other offences against railway property, 41 cases were detected and stolen railway property worth ₹1.63 lakh was recovered.

About 27 touts were held and 129 live tickets valued at ₹2.31 lakh was seized. Eleven other persons were arrested and 21 cases were registered for transporting liquor illegally worth ₹3.95 lakh. Marijuana valued more than ₹38 lakh was also seized with the arrest of eight persons in May, said a press release on Friday.

Man with 62 kg of ganja held in Secunderabad Railway Station

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.