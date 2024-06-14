SCR’s Railway Protection Force rescued 58 children including six girls in May

South Central Railway’s (SCR) Railway Protection Force (RPF) had rescued 58 children including six girls from the clutches of 18 traffickers, another 133 children including 31 girls were provided safety and handed over to their respective parents after they got separated last month.

Recovered belongings handed over to owners

During the same period, RPF personnel had arrested 37 offenders, registered 53 cases and recovered stolen property worth ₹29.58 lakh last month. About 243 passenger belongings valued at more than ₹57 lakh was also recovered and handed over to the owners.

Using CCTVs, four other offenders were held and stolen passenger property worth ₹1.4 lakh was recovered. In other offences against railway property, 41 cases were detected and stolen railway property worth ₹1.63 lakh was recovered.

About 27 touts were held and 129 live tickets valued at ₹2.31 lakh was seized. Eleven other persons were arrested and 21 cases were registered for transporting liquor illegally worth ₹3.95 lakh. Marijuana valued more than ₹38 lakh was also seized with the arrest of eight persons in May, said a press release on Friday.