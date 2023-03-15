ADVERTISEMENT

SCR’s ‘Punya Kshetra Bharat Gaurav Train’ fully booked for first trip

March 15, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

South Central Railway’s (SCR) first Bharat Gaurav special tourist train from the Telugu States of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to Puri-Gaya-Varanasi-Ayodhya with 700 berths has been booked fully and is scheduled to make its maiden run on March 18.

The eight nights and nine days tour starting from Secunderabad on Saturday noon will have boarding points at Kazipet, Khammam, Vijayawada, Eluru, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram and will be taking the pilgrims across the various temples and will be returning on March 26 morning.

General Manager A.K. Jain and other senior officials told a press conference on Wednesday that ‘Punya Kshetra Bharat Gaurav Train’ will be taking pilgrims to Lord Jagannath Temple at Puri, Sun Temple and beach at Konark, Kashi Vishwanath Temple and corridor, Kashi Vishalakshi and Annapurna Devi temple.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The evening ‘Ganga Aarti’ at Varanasi will be followed by a visit to Ram Janmabhoomi, Hanumangarh and to witness the ‘aarti’ at the Sarayu river. The train will then move to Prayagraj for the Triveni Sangam, Hanuman Mandir and Shankar Viman Mandapam.

Mr. Jain informed that there are 460 sleeper class berths starting at ₹15,300 per person; standard or 3 Tier AC is ₹24,085 and comfort of AC 2 Tier is ₹31,510. The ticket includes breakfast, lunch, dinner, road travel, hotel accommodation wherever required along with a tour guide, security personnel and free healthcare en route with doctor and nurses on board.

The fare comes with an in-built 33% discount for promotion of rail tourism. About 468 pilgrims are boarding the train at Secunderabad itself and the rest will be joining at halt stations en route.

“The next train is scheduled to start from April 18 and depending upon the demand from the public we are planning to run the special every month. There are plans to start special tourist trains to other popular destinations which we will finalise and give details later,” said the GM.

The journey by these special trains is going to make the tour “comfortable and convenient” since everything is taken care of and there is no need to make separate arrangements for food, travel and accommodation, he added. Additional GM P. Uday Kumar Reddy, DRM Abhay Kumar Gupta and IRCTC group general manager P. Raja Kumar were also present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US