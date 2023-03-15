SCR’s ‘Punya Kshetra Bharat Gaurav Train’ fully booked for first trip

March 15, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - HYDERABAD

South Central Railway’s (SCR) first Bharat Gaurav special tourist train from the Telugu States of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to Puri-Gaya-Varanasi-Ayodhya with 700 berths has been booked fully and is scheduled to make its maiden run on March 18.

The eight nights and nine days tour starting from Secunderabad on Saturday noon will have boarding points at Kazipet, Khammam, Vijayawada, Eluru, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram and will be taking the pilgrims across the various temples and will be returning on March 26 morning.

General Manager A.K. Jain and other senior officials told a press conference on Wednesday that ‘Punya Kshetra Bharat Gaurav Train’ will be taking pilgrims to Lord Jagannath Temple at Puri, Sun Temple and beach at Konark, Kashi Vishwanath Temple and corridor, Kashi Vishalakshi and Annapurna Devi temple.

The evening ‘Ganga Aarti’ at Varanasi will be followed by a visit to Ram Janmabhoomi, Hanumangarh and to witness the ‘aarti’ at the Sarayu river. The train will then move to Prayagraj for the Triveni Sangam, Hanuman Mandir and Shankar Viman Mandapam.

Mr. Jain informed that there are 460 sleeper class berths starting at ₹15,300 per person; standard or 3 Tier AC is ₹24,085 and comfort of AC 2 Tier is ₹31,510. The ticket includes breakfast, lunch, dinner, road travel, hotel accommodation wherever required along with a tour guide, security personnel and free healthcare en route with doctor and nurses on board.

The fare comes with an in-built 33% discount for promotion of rail tourism. About 468 pilgrims are boarding the train at Secunderabad itself and the rest will be joining at halt stations en route.

“The next train is scheduled to start from April 18 and depending upon the demand from the public we are planning to run the special every month. There are plans to start special tourist trains to other popular destinations which we will finalise and give details later,” said the GM.

The journey by these special trains is going to make the tour “comfortable and convenient” since everything is taken care of and there is no need to make separate arrangements for food, travel and accommodation, he added. Additional GM P. Uday Kumar Reddy, DRM Abhay Kumar Gupta and IRCTC group general manager P. Raja Kumar were also present.

