SCR’s new signal & telecom chief

Published - July 01, 2024 05:30 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Saurabh Bandopadhyaya, Indian Railway Service of Signal Engineers (IRSSE), has taken charge as principal chief signal & telecom engineer at South Central Railway (SCR) on July 1, 2024.

Saurabh Bandopadhyaya, Indian Railway Service of Signal Engineers (IRSSE), has taken charge as principal chief signal & telecom engineer at South Central Railway (SCR) on July 1, 2024. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

South Central Railway (SCR) has announced that Saurabh Bandopadhyaya, IRSSE has taken charge as principal chief signal & telecom engineer on Monday. He belongs to 1990 batch of Indian Railway Service of Signal Engineers (IRSSE). Prior to joining here, he has worked as Divisional Railway Manager, Bhopal Division of West Central Railway.

Mr. Bandopadhyaya had completed his degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering from Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology, Bhopal in 1990 and went on to clear UPSC examination the same year in the first attempt at the age of 21 years. He has also undergone an appreciation course in Integrated Circuit VLSI design from IIT, Delhi in 1991.

During his illustrious career, Mr. Bandopadya was instrumental in commissioning modern signalling systems at 250 stations on Indian Railways, doubling and gauge conversion of 1500 km etc., said a press release.

Telangana / Hyderabad

