SCR’s Nanded division almost electrified, says General Manager

SCR’s Maharashtra portion has been electrified except the newly constructed Akola-Akot and Amalakhurd–Khandwa railway line, for which works are under progress, said General Manager Arun Kumar Jain on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

He stated that in the last 10 years, 16 Road Over Bridges, 105 Road Under Bridges and 26 Foot over Bridges have been constructed in Maharashtra portion during a meeting with the Nanded division jurisdiction MPs at the Rail Vikas Sadan in Nanded.

While 81 km double line between Parbhani – Mudkhed has been commissioned, 20 railway stations are being redeveloped under the Amrit Bharat station scheme with an estimated cost of ₹1,166 crore like the Jalna Railway station at ₹189 crore and Aurangabad station at ₹241 crore, he said.

About 18 pairs of new train services have been introduced, out of which two services include the prestigious Vande Bharat Express trains between Jalna – Mumbai CSMT and Nagpur – Secunderabad and 11 stoppages have been provided at various Railway stations, in the last 10 years, he said.

The MPs who attended the meeting are Sanjay Jadhav, Parbhani; Nagesh Patil Ashtikar, Hingoli; Sanjay Uttamrao Deshmukh, Yavatmal-Washim; Anup Sanjay Dhotre, Akola; Shivaji Bandappa Kalge, Latur; Ashokrao Shankrao Chavan (Rajya Sabha), Fauzia Khan (Rajya Sabha) and Ajeet Madhavrao Gopchade (Rajya Sabha). DRM Neeti Sarkar and other top officials were present, said a press release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.