SCR’s best ever monthly passenger, freight earnings in May

South Central Railway’s performance in the new financial year has begun well with best ever monthly earnings in both the passenger and freight segment in May. The originating passenger revenue of ₹423.98 crore is the highest ever earnings, the previous best being ₹414.48 crore. Similarly, the zone registered ₹1,067.57 crore in freight revenue — highest ever in a month.

The proactive approach in planning for the summer season by operating special trains has given rich dividends, with 2.65 lakh passengers carried through 66 special trains (266 trips). In addition, the zone has been continuously augmenting the trains with additional coaches wherever there is a possibility and a demand, leading to more number of passengers being transported. A total of 1,14,835 passengers were carried by attaching 1,533 additional coaches with the resumption of all its mail express train services.

The 11.713 MTs of freight loaded is the second best loading in a month for SCR, since its inception. Several new streams of traffic were started including clinker from Nadikudi, maize from Reddipalem and Narsaraopeta, quartz from Sadashivapet road, and cement in tank containers among others. While 6.037 MTs of coal was loaded, other major commodities include cement (3.147 MTs), fertilizers (0.719 MTs) and foodgrains (0.558 MTs) among others.

General Manager in charge Arun Kumar Jain said the achievements have been due to the unrelenting efforts and exceptional synergy displayed by dedicated team members and congratulated them, a press release said.