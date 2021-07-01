SCR’s 300th Kisan Rail despatched

The zone has operated 300 services in 10 months

South Central Railway (SCR) has successfully commenced journey of the 300th ‘Kisan Rail’ with 246 tonnes of onions from Nagarsol in Maharashtra bound to Chitpur in West Bengal on Wednesday.

Kisan Rail initiative provides a safe, secure, economical and fast mode of transportation with least enroute damages for the agricultural farmers and traders with 50% freight concession. Total of ₹ 22.2 crore subsidy has been extended to farmers and traders and one lakh tonnes of agricultural products have been transported from different locations of the zone.

While it took 187 days to transport the first 100 Kisan Rails, 63 days to transport the second 100 Kisan Rails, the recent 100 Kisan Rails were transported in just 45 days covering Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra transporting different varieties of vegetables and fruits.

General Manager Gajanan Mallya has complimented the team of officials and staff who have been continuously striving towards the betterment of freight traffic and are able to reach new milestones, said a press release.