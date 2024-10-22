SCR’s 121 railway stations to be developed with ₹4,605 crore

About 121 railway stations in the South Central Railway (SCR) jurisdiction are being developed with an expenditure of ₹4,605 crore under the ‘Amrit Bharat Station Scheme’ (ABSS) and apart from these major upgradation of Secunderabad, Tirupati, Nellore and Rajahmundry railway station, works are also being taken up along with development of Cherlapalli satellite terminal here.

The Tiruchanur railway station is being developed as a crossing station to decongest the ever-increasing pilgrim rush to Tirupati and back. Apart from the identified railway stations under ABSS, further development of Renigunta and Gudur railway stations proposals are also under sanction, said an official release on Monday.

The techno-economic feasibility study for other railway stations like Kacheguda, Lingampalli, and Vijayawada too are under way with finalisation process of detailed project reports. Under the ABSS, improvement of facades, widening of approach roads, landscaping, local art and culture, LED-based station name boards, improvements to waiting halls, user-friendly signages etc. are being done.

In a related development, SCR general manager Arun Kumar Jain launched ‘Looker studio’ developed by the Railway Protection Force. It is a series of educational and awareness videos in multiple languages, including Hindi, English and Telugu prepared using advanced AI tools incorporating a variety of multimedia elements such as voiceovers, background music, animation, dynamic transitions and images for enhancing awareness and education among public and railway personnel on security and safe travel, the release added.