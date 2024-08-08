GIFT a SubscriptionGift
SCRMU calls for protests on August 12

Published - August 08, 2024 04:38 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The South Central Railway Mazdoor Union (SCRMU) has urged the railway employees to join in a protest demonstration at all the depots, stations, workshops and all offices on August 12, against the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s refusal to release 18 months of DA/DR arrears suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic period and other related issues.

SCRMU general secretary Ch. Shankar Rao stated in a press release that the Central Government had rejected the recommendations of the Parliamentary Standing Committee to increase the pension by 5 per cent every five years and to increase the fixed medical allowance from ₹1000 to ₹3,000. Similarly, the revival of the old pension scheme too has been rejected by the NDA Government.

He also accused the Finance Secretary Committee of delaying the decision to restore 50 per cent pension and Dearness Relief as well as sanction of family pension. The Centre had not agreed to reduce the restoration of pension period from 15 to 12 years despite several recommendations and court judgements. There is no proposal to set up 8th central pay commission yet though the rate of inflation had already made mockery of the real pay and pension, he added.

