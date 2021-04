A journalist of a vernacular daily (Eenadu) in Siddipet succumbed to coronavirus on Wednesday. Chinta Nagaraju (40), was a native of Dubbak, and worked as a scribe for over 15 years. He was admitted in a corporate hospital in Hyderabad a week ago. Finance Minister Harish Rao and Collector P. Venkatarami Reddy condoled his death.