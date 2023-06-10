Scrapped Group-I exam to be held in 994 centres in TS today

June 10, 2023 10:16 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST - Hyderabad

The scrapped Group-I examination after the TSPSC paper leak is being re-conducted on Sunday across the State, and about 15,000 additional candidates are likely to appear for the exam compared to the cancelled examination.

The exam to be held from 10.30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 994 centres in 33 districts has seen 3,00,836 candidates downloading hall tickets till Saturday evening, while the number of those who appeared for the cancelled exam was 2,86,051. The previous exam was held on October 16, 2022.

Elaborate arrangements

The TSPSC made elaborate arrangements for the conduct of the preliminary exam, and has taken several safety measures in view of the previous experience. District Collectors have been designated as District Authority and Additional Collectors designated as Chief Coordinating Officers to oversee the smooth conduct.

To coordinate the conduct of the exam, 994 Chief Superintendents, 994 Liaison Officers, and 310 Route Officers have been appointed. Further, a series of training sessions were held by the district authorities.

Officials said that text messages were sent to all the candidates three days ahead of the examination to practice bubbling and avoid mistakes in the examination hall while filling up OMR answer sheets.

Messages were also sent to the candidates whose photos were found defective or not properly available on the hall ticket to come to the exam venue with three photos attested by a gazetted officer. Candidates need to carry original identity cards issued by the government like PAN card, Aadhaar card or voter card for verification.

Only chappals

Candidates have been advised to wear only chappals and not shoes. Belts will also be thoroughly checked for gadgets. Frisking is also planned for both male and female candidates separately with the assistance of the police.

The TSPSC has established a command centre to monitor the conduct of examination at all venues.

