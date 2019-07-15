Scrap move on Uranium exploration: CPI(M)

CPI(M) has, through a press release on Monday, demanded that the State government intervene in the Uranium exploration proposal in the Amrabad and Nagarjuna Sagar tiger reserve areas, and refuse permissions for the same.

Uranium exploration in these areas will pollute the drinking water from Nagarjuna Sagar and Srisailam reservoirs, besides resulting in irreversible environmental damage, party’s State secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram said through the note. Besides, it will put at risk the second biggest tiger sanctuary in the country, the Amrabad Tiger Reserve, the note said.

He termed it condemnable the way Centre is going ahead with the proposal despite opposition from the state Forest Department, Adivasi associations, and political parties. The party demanded immediate withdrawal of the proposal by the Centre.