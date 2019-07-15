Scrap move on Uranium exploration: CPI(M)

CPI(M) has, through a press release on Monday, demanded that the State government intervene in the Uranium exploration proposal in the Amrabad and Nagarjuna Sagar tiger reserve areas, and refuse permissions for the same.
Uranium exploration in these areas will pollute the drinking water from Nagarjuna Sagar and Srisailam reservoirs, besides resulting in irreversible environmental damage, party’s State secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram said through the note. Besides, it will put at risk the second biggest tiger sanctuary in the country, the Amrabad Tiger Reserve, the note said.
He termed it condemnable the way Centre is going ahead with the proposal despite opposition from the state Forest Department, Adivasi associations, and political parties. The party demanded immediate withdrawal of the proposal by the Centre.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor